Here are 13 quotes that stood out from President Donald Trump's second State of the Union address, delivered Tuesday night.

ON THE BORDER WALL (2 QUOTES):

"In the past, most of the people in this room voted for a wall. But the proper wall never got built. I will get it built.”

He boiled down his argument a bit later: “Simply put, walls work and walls save lives.”

ON BORDER SECURITY AS 'A MORAL ISSUE':

After urging Congress to fund the government, protect the homeland and secure the southern border by Feb. 15 — the deadline to avert another shutdown — Trump framed the issue in these terms: "This is a moral issue. The lawless state of our southern border is a threat to the safety, security and financial well-being of all Americans."

ON 'RIDICULOUS PARTISAN INVESTIGATIONS':

“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States — and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations. If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn’t work that way. We must be united at home in order to defeat our adversaries abroad.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ON NORTH KOREA:

“If I had not been elected president of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea. Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one. Chairman Kim and I will meet again on Feb. 27 and 28 in Vietnam.”

ON TALKS WITH THE TALIBAN:

Addressing the long war in Afghanistan, the president said his administration is negotiating with Afghan groups including the Taliban. He declared "the hour has come to at least try for peace. And the other side would like to do the same thing. It’s time."

ON THE ECONOMY:

“In just over two years since the election, we have launched an unprecedented economic boom — a boom that has rarely been seen before. There has been nothing like it.”

ON CUTTING REGULATIONS:

"My administration has cut more regulations in a short period of time than any other administration during its entire tenure.”

ON THE STATE OF THE UNION:

“Our military is the most powerful on Earth by far — and America is again winning, each and every day. Members of Congress, the State of our Union is strong.” After chants of “USA! USA!,” Trump said, “That sounds so good.”

ON WOMEN AT WORK — AND SERVING IN CONGRESS:

One of the most interesting audience moments happened when Trump said, “No one has benefited more from our thriving economy than women, who have filled 58 percent of the newly created jobs last year.” Democratic women of the House wearing white celebrated, including new representatives who won their jobs in the November midterms. Trump smiled, saying, “You weren’t supposed to do that.” The camera turned to two high-profile new House Democrats, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Trump went on to note that “exactly one century after Congress passed the constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote, we also have more women serving in Congress than at any time before.”

ON HEALTH CARE:

"The next major priority for me and for all of us should be to lower the cost of health care and prescription drugs — and to protect patients with pre-existing conditions.”

ON COUNTRY OVER PARTY:

"Victory is not winning for our party. Victory is winning for our country.”

ON CLASS DIVIDES IN AMERICA:

"Tonight, I'm asking you to defend our very dangerous southern border out of love and devotion to our fellow citizens and to our country. No issue better illustrates the divide between America's working class and America's political class than illegal immigration. Wealthy politicians and donors push for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards."

With The Associated Press