WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, in a series of Thursday morning tweets, acknowledged a $130,000 payment was made on his behalf days before the 2016 election to silence porn star Stormy Daniels, but said “money from the campaign, or campaign contributions” was not used in the arrangement.

Trump’s tweets contradict statements he made last month denying any knowledge of the money his longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen said he paid Daniels to remain quiet about an alleged affair with Trump. The tweets came hours after the president’s new personal attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, disclosed in a Wednesday evening interview with Fox News that Trump had reimbursed Cohen.

The president defended the payment to Daniels on Thursday, calling the nondisclosure agreement she signed with Cohen “very common among celebrities and people of wealth.”

Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018 ...very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018 ...despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

Later Thursday morning, Trump signed an executive order creating the “White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative,” which will establish a panel of religious advisers to provide policy recommendations to the president.

Trump signed the order in front of about 200 religious leaders gathered at the White House’s Rose Garden for a National Day of Prayer ceremony.

“The faith initiative will help design new policies that recognize the vital role of faith in our families, communities, and our great country,” Trump told those on hand.

The president’s payment to Daniels did not come up during the Rose Garden ceremony. Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, has alleged she had a tryst with Trump in 2006, shortly after his wife, Melania, gave birth to their son. Cohen said earlier this year that he had paid Daniels $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement, but did so out of his own pocket, without notifying Trump.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA,” Trump tweeted.

Trump continued that the contract Cohen signed with Daniels “is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels).” Daniels is suing in civil court to invalidate the agreement, arguing that it is nonbinding because Trump never signed the document.

“The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair, despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair,” Trump tweeted. “Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll [sic] in this transaction.”

On Wednesday evening, Giuliani, appearing on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” said Trump repaid Cohen, and called the transaction “perfectly legal.”

“It’s not campaign money. No campaign finance violation. They funneled through a law firm and the president repaid it,” Giuliani told program host Sean Hannity, a Trump supporter, whom Cohen has also listed as a personal client. Hannity has denied being Cohen’s client, saying that he discussed real estate matters with the attorney, a Long Island native, informally.

Giuliani said Trump “didn’t know about the specifics” of the payment to Daniels “as far as I know, but he did know about the general arrangement, that Michael would take care of things like this.”

Trump and Giuliani’s remarks follow months of denials from the White House and the president on the matter.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, routinely asked about the payments, has denied Trump had an affair with Daniels, and referred all questions about the payments to Trump’s personal legal team.

The president, asked about the payment by reporters aboard Air Force One last month, said he was unaware of the payment, telling reporters: “You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen.”

Cohen is now the focus of a federal probe in New York related to his work for Trump and other business dealings. FBI agents raided his home, hotel room and office last month seizing documents and electronic devices.

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, appearing on MSNBC late Wednesday, said he was “absolutely speechless at this revelation and this admission,” from Giuliani.

“I don’t care whether you’re on the left or on the right or in the center. I don’t care what your party affiliation is,” Avenatti said. “You deserve to be told the truth by your president and the people that stand at the podium at the White House briefing station or podium at the White House briefing conference, press conference, and answer questions.”

Although the contrast between the Stormy Daniels news and the morning ceremony in the Rose Garden was not lost on television commentators, Trump is not the only president who has established a faith-based office to function within the White House. In 2001, then-President George W. Bush established the White House Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives to bolster partnerships between the federal government and faith-based social service organizations. The office was later renewed, but renamed by President Barack Obama as the Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships.

After Trump was sworn in, the office languished. Trump never named a director to replace Obama’s appointee, and the White House took down the office’s website last year.

Trump’s new initiative will take a similar approach to the office established by Obama and Bush. Part of its mandate will be to “provide recommendations on programs and policies where faith-based and community organizations may partner and/or deliver more effective solutions to poverty,” according to a summary of the initiative provided by the White House.