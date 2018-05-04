Trump on Giuliani: ‘He’ll get his facts straight.’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday said his new lawyer Rudy Giuliani will be issuing another statement soon about the $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, saying that Giuliani just started and “he’ll get his facts straight.”

Trump also said that he would love to speak to special counsel Robert Mueller and the team investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, and would override his lawyers’ objections to such a meeting “if I thought it was fair.”

Trump cast doubts on Giuliani’s revelations that Trump had general knowledge of his lawyer Michael Cohen’s payment to Daniels and that Trump had reimbursed Cohen through a monthly $35,000 retainer.

“When Rudy made the statements — Rudy is great — but Rudy had just started, and he wasn’t totally familiar with everything,” Trump said as he spoke to reporters both at the White House before boarding Marine One and on the tarmac after landing at Joint Base Andrews.

“He’s learning the subject matter. He’s going to be issuing a statement, too,” Trump said of Giuliani, a former U.S. attorney and New York City mayor. “He started yesterday. He’ll get his facts straight.”

Trump denied he was changing his story, though earlier this year he told reporters he did not know about the $130,000 payment and said he had no idea why Cohen made it.

And Trump praised Giuliani, saying he understood that the Mueller investigation is “a witch hunt,” that his campaign did not collude with Russia and that he would be willing to speak to the investigators because he did nothing wrong.

But he indicated he mistrusts Mueller, adding that Mueller worked for President Barack Obama for eight years.

“Bottom line is I want to talk to the people in charge if they can prove it’s a fair situation,” Trump said of Mueller’s team. “The problem we have is that you have 13 people, and they’re all Democrats, and they’re real Democrats, they’re angry Democrats, and that’s not a fair situation.”

The special counsel’s office has said nine of the 15 lawyers on the team had made political contributions in federal campaigns, giving $62,043 to Democrats and $2,750 to Republicans.

On his planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump said, “We’ve actually worked out a time and a place that will be announced very shortly.”

And Trump said he is still working on the return of three Americans being held by North Korea. “We’re doing very well with the hostages. We are in constant contact with the leadership. We are in constant contact with North Korea,” he said.