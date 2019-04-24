WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to fight “all the subpoenas” issued by House Democrats amid an ongoing effort to investigate the president’s business dealings and whether he attempted to obstruct the special counsel’s Russia probe.

“We’re fighting all the subpoenas,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about a subpoena issued this week to former White House Counsel Don McGahn by the House Judiciary Committee.

Trump’s comments came amid an all-out push this week by the president to refuse House Democrats’ subpoenas.

On Monday, Trump filed a federal lawsuit against House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings to block a subpoena seeking Trump’s financial records. Also Monday, the White House directed a former White House security official to not comply with an Oversight Committee subpoena seeking his testimony about the White House’s security clearance process. On Tuesday, the Treasury Department for a second time refused to turn over the president’s tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee, and on Wednesday the Justice Department refused to comply with an Oversight Committee subpoena seeking testimony about the Trump administration’s push to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

The president, on Wednesday, questioned the need for additional congressional investigations as he claimed vindication from the redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report that was released last Thursday.

The report detailed an expansive effort by Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election, but said investigators did not establish evidence that Trump and his campaign conspired with Russia. Mueller opted against drawing a conclusion on the question of whether Trump obstructed justice, citing in part a decades old Department of Justice policy that bars the indictment of a sitting president. Instead, the special counsel devoted half of the 448-page report to laying out 10 episodes of possible obstructive acts involving Trump.

“I thought after two years we’d be finished with it,” Trump said on Wednesday “No. Now the House goes and starts subpoenas. They want to do every deal I’ve ever done.”

Trump told The Washington Post on Tuesday he is opposed to having former and current administration officials testify before House Democrat-led panels, noting that he allowed his circle of aides and advisers to testify before the special counsel and “they have all of that information that’s been given.”

“There is no reason to go any further, and especially in Congress where it’s very partisan — obviously very partisan,” Trump said

Democrats have defended the probes, saying they are part of Congress’ oversight duties. On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, speaking at a Time magazine event in Manhattan, accused Trump of “stonewalling” the American public.

“Now we see the administration engaging in stonewalling of the facts coming to the American people,” Pelosi said.

Cummings (D-Maryland) on Tuesday, responding to former White House security official Carl Kline’s failure to appear before lawmakers, said the White House was in “open defiance” of a “duly authorized congressional subpoena” and said lawmakers would weigh holding Kline in contempt.

Trump, on Wednesday said lawmakers should move past the Mueller report.

"I say it’s enough," Trump said. "Get back to infrastructure. Get back to cutting taxes. Get back to lowering drug prices."