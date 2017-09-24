President Donald Trump on Sunday ratcheted up his rhetoric against professional athletes who demonstrate during the playing of the national anthem, tweeting that they are “disrespecting our Flag & Country” on what is expected to be a day of protests on the gridiron.

He appeared to call for a boycott of NFL games.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!” Trump posted. “NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.”

Before their matchup in London, members of the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars football teams linked arms in solidarity as other players knelt in protest while the national anthem was played before the start of the game at Wembly Stadium. The Associated Press reported about two dozen players, including Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee.

The president a day earlier wrote critical tweets that referenced Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who refused to stand for the anthem in an act that the athlete said protested the country’s oppression of people of color.

Trump also condemned NBA players for hesitating to visit the White House, saying he had disinvited Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry for the traditional championship visit to the presidential residence.

The Warriors responded in a statement that they won’t go to the White House and will instead visit Washington, D.C., in February for events promoting inclusivity.

On the Sunday TV talk-show circuit, Trump administration officials backed up the president’s stance that NFL team owners should act to discourage their players from demonstrating.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said players should protest off the field and that it was not a matter of First Amendment rights.

“It’s not about free speech ... they can do free speech on their own time,” he told ABC News’ “This Week.”

“What the president is saying, and I think the owners should meet and they should vote on a rule,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “This is about respect for our military, this is about respect for our first responders. This is not about Republicans or Democrats. Players have the right for free speech off the field.”

White House legislative affairs director Marc Short said on “Fox News Sunday”: “All across America, high school coaches are getting punished for leading their players in prayer. They’re getting punished and disciplined for asking their players to prayer. Yet in the NFL, players who take a knee over a flag that many of our generations preceding us have died to protect the freedoms there, they somehow get honored as martyrs by the media.”

Trump said in a speech Friday night in Alabama that NFL players who protest should be fired.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a [expletive] off the field right now. He is fired. He’s fired!’ ” the president said to applause.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded Saturday that Trump’s comments were “divisive” and “demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”