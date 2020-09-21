TODAY'S PAPER
Trump: List of candidates to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court vacancy narrowed to 4 or 5

President Donald Trump wraps up his speech at

President Donald Trump wraps up his speech at a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, N.C. on Saturday. Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he’s narrowed his list of candidates to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to four or five candidates.

In a Monday interview with "Fox & Friends," the president confirmed that among the top contenders are Indiana’s Amy Coney Barrett and Florida’s Barbara Lagoa, both appellate court judges he appointed. Trump also indicated that Allison Jones Rushing, a 38-year-old appellate judge from North Carolina, is also on the shortlist.

Trump has promised to nominate a woman for the high court, adding that his preference is for someone younger who could hold sway on the nation’s jurisprudence for potentially four or five decades. Trump says he’ll aim to announce his pick on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ginsburg conclude.

Trump adds: "I think that would be good for the Republican Party and I think it would be good for everybody to get it over with."

Ginsburg, 87, died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

