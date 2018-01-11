WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday sent mixed signals on a key foreign surveillance program up for renewal, complaining it was used to “badly surveil and abuse” his campaign, then later reverting to the official White House line supporting it.

The House is voting later Thursday on a reauthorization of section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, opposed by libertarians and some liberals, that sets the rules for electronic surveillance on individuals suspected of spying for a foreign entity.

But first, the House will vote on whether to add an amendment that would require White House and other federal officials to get a court order before searching for and reading Americans’ private emails and other messages swept up in surveillance of foreigners’ communications.

“House votes on controversial FISA ACT today.” This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phony Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others?” Trump tweeted.

That tweet came the morning after the White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued the official White House position that it opposed the amendment.

But the suggestion that Trump agreed with that significant change to the surveillance law received support from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who is sponsoring the amendment with Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.).

“@SenRandPauI says he spoke with @realDonaldTrump about FISA and both agreed on position counter to what WH statement outlined last night, says POTUS sides with Paul/Amash proposals for FISA reform,” ABC reporter Alex Mallin tweeted.

Nearly two hours after his first tweet, Trump backtracked.

“With that being said, I have personally directed the fix to the unmasking process since taking office and today’s vote is about foreign surveillance of foreign bad guys on foreign land. We need it! Get smart!” he said in a post.