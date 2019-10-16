WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday argued the deadly conflict between Turkey and U.S. allied Kurdish forces in northern Syria “has nothing to do with us,” a week after his abrupt withdrawal of American forces left an opening for Turkey to deliver on its long-standing threat of a military invasion.

Trump, facing bipartisan backlash over his move, downplayed the significance of the years long alliance between the U.S. and the Syrian Democratic Forces that fought to contain the spread of the Islamic State terrorist group in the region. Lawmakers have described Trump’s order as a betrayal of the Syrian ground forces who captured and detained scores of Islamic State militants and have since been under siege from Turkish forces.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the Kurdish allies were “not angels, if you take a look,” adding that “they didn't do so well when they didn't fight with us.”

“They fought with us, and we paid a lot of money for them to fight with us, and that's OK,” Trump told reporters at the White House as he appeared alongside Italian President Sergio Mata.

The president defended his decision to withdraw nearly 1,000 U.S. troops from northern Syria following a one-on-one phone conversation with Turkish President Erdrogan, in which Erdogan announced his intent to invade the region. Erdogan has argued that the Syrian Kurds present a threat to Turkey because they are an offshoot of a decade old militant and political organization — the Kurdistan Workers’ Party — that has committed terrorist acts in Turkey in pursuit of an independent Kurdish state within Turkey.

“Our soldiers are not in harm's way — as they shouldn't be, as two countries fight over land that has nothing to do with us,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The Syrian Democratic Forces have since formed an alliance with Syrian President Bashad Assad, who is backed by Russian President Vladmir Putin. Lawmakers and military analysts have raised concerns that the U.S. is ceding influence to Russia in an unstable region, but Trump dismissed those concerns, saying it was “fine” for Russia to play a role in the escalating fight.

“Syria may have some help with Russia, and that's fine,” Trump said. “It's a lot of sand. They've got a lot of sand over there, so there's a lot of sand that they can play with.”

The president’s remarks were immediately denounced by several Republican lawmakers.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s staunchest supporters on Capitol Hill, called Trump’s remarks “astonishing.”

“I hope President Trump is right in his belief that Turkey’s invasion of Syria is of no concern to us, abandoning the Kurds won’t come back to haunt us, ISIS won’t reemerge, and Iran will not fill the vacuum created by this decision,” Graham wrote on Twitter. “However, I firmly believe that if President Trump continues to make such statements this will be a disaster worse than President Obama’s decision to leave Iraq.”

Sen. Mitch Romney (R-Utah), speaking to reporters about Trump’s announcement that Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would travel to Turkey this week, said the move was puzzling.

“It’s very hard to understand why it is the vice president and secretary of state and others are going to talk with Erdogan and Turkey,” Romney said. “It’s like the farmer who lost all his horses and goes to now shut the barn door.”

Asked about the criticism, Trump during a joint press conference with Mattarella, said his “political instinct” tells him “that’s what the country wants” ahead of the 2020 election.