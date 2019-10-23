WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the U.S. will lift economic sanctions on Turkey after the country agreed to a permanent cease-fire in Syria, nearly two weeks after it launched a deadly invasion into territory held by U.S. allied Kurdish forces.

Trump, in a televised White House address, continued to defend his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria, a move that left an opening for Turkey to invade and has since allowed Russia to gain a stronger foothold in the region.

“The sanctions will be lifted unless something happens that we’re not happy with,” Trump said of the U.S. sanctions imposed on Oct. 14 in response to Turkey’s military offensive that took aim at Syrian Kurds who aided the U.S. in reducing the footprint of the Islamic State terrorist group.

Last week, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien traveled to Turkey to negotiate a temporary cease-fire agreement with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which included lifting the sanctions. The agreement also allowed Turkey to claim territory once held by the U.S. allied Syrian Democratic Forces, a group that had helped the U.S. capture and detain scores of Islamic State militants.

Trump’s announcement of a permanent cease-fire came a day after the five-day cease-fire agreement negotiated by Pence and Pompeo came to an end, and a day after Erdogan announced an alliance with Russian President Vladmir Putin that called for Russian and Turkish forces to take joint control over the region once held by the Syrian Kurds.

Trump lauded the cease-fire, but also appeared to acknowledge the volatility in the region that could upend any permanent plans.

“You would also define the word permanent in that part of the world as somewhat questionable,” Trump said. “We understand that, but I do believe it will be permanent.”

Trump, who last week ordered the withdrawal of nearly 1,000 troops from the region, said Wednesday "a small number of U.S. troops will remain in the area" to protect Syrian oil fields.

The president said he spoke with the commander of the Syrian Defense Forces — Mazloum Abdi — who Trump said “thanked” him for the United States' role in negotiating a cease-fire agreement.

Abdi, in a series of tweets reposted on Trump’s Twitter account, thanked Trump “for his tireless efforts” and said Trump “promised to maintain partnership” with the beleaguered Kurdish fighters.

Trump said Abdi assured him that detained Islamic State fighters would remain in captivity, despite reports that hundreds of Islamic State sympathizers and fighters escaped shortly after Turkey launched its offensive.

“A few got out, a small number,” Trump said of the escapees.

Trump’s White House address came as he continued to face bipartisan backlash over his decision to withdraw from the region — a move that military analysts have warned could lead to a resurgence of the Islamic State.

On Capitol Hill, Senate Democrats were set to meet with Trump’s former special envoy in charge of countering ISIS, Brett McGurk, on Wednesday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), in a Senate floor speech on Tuesday, said the meeting was organized “so we can try to come up with some answers even though it should be the administration doing that.”