WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said President Donald Trump abruptly called off a secret meeting with top Taliban leaders on U.S. soil this weekend after the group “tried to use terror to improve their negotiating position.”

Pompeo, appearing on "Fox News Sunday," hours after Trump delivered the news about the canceled meeting on Twitter, said the president decided to scrap the peace talks with Taliban and Afghan leaders after the Taliban took credit for last Thursday’s attack in Afghanistan that killed a U.S. soldier.

“The Taliban over reached and they forgot that America is always going to protect its interests,” Pompeo told Fox host Chris Wallace.

Trump tweeted Saturday night that the meeting was slated to take place Sunday at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland that has served as a backdrop for previous high profile diplomatic negotiations. The meeting was planned days before the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, amid a push by Trump to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

The president’s decision to host a meeting with Taliban leaders on U.S. soil so close to the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks sparked criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois.), in a tweet said: “Never should leaders of a terrorist organization that hasn’t renounced 9/11 and continues in evil be allowed in our great country.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” said Taliban leaders should not have been invited to meet on Camp David’s historic grounds without having an “iron clad” agreement already in place.

“It’s just another example of the President treating foreign policy like it's some kind of game show.” Klobuchar said. “This isn’t a game show. These are terrorists ... he loves the showmanship, but then the details aren’t done.”

Pompeo said U.S. officials have been meeting for months with leaders of Afghanistan’s government and Taliban leaders to reach a “peace and reconciliation deal” aimed at ending the United States’ longest war.

The Secretary of State described those initial discussions as fruitful, saying the United States had received commitments from the Taliban to publicly “break from al-Qaida,” the terrorist group that claimed responsibility for the 9/11 attacks, and had also received commitments to negotiate directly with the Afghani government, which Pompeo said has not occurred for nearly two decades.

Last Thursday’s car bombing near the U.S. embassy and NATO headquarters in Kabul upended those discussions, Pompeo said. The attack claimed the life of U.S. Army paratrooper Elis Angel Barreto Ortiz, 34, who is the 16th U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan this year, according to the Pentagon.

Pompeo said “for the time being” the talks are dead. Asked what it would take to resume negotiations, Pompeo said “it will ultimately be up to the Taliban ... to demonstrate that they’re prepared to do the things that we asked them to do.”

The Taliban, through its spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, issued a statement saying, “More than anyone else, the loss will be for the United States — their standing will be hurt, their anti-peace position will be clearer to the world, their human and treasure loss will increase, and their political actions will come across as unstable.”

Appearing on ABC’s “This Week”, Pompeo, when asked if the scrapped talks would also put on hold any plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, said Trump “hasn’t yet made a decision on that.”

With the Camp David summit no longer taking place, Trump headed to his Northern Virginia golf course on Sunday morning.