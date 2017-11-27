TODAY'S PAPER
Trump says he’s OK with changes to tax bill

“With just a few changes ... the middle class and job producers can get even more in actual dollars and savings,” Trump tweeted.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press @epngo
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday changes to the Republican tax bill are coming, as he looks to win over holdout GOP senators in an effort to pass the package by the end of the year.

In a morning tweet, the president said, “With just a few changes, some mathematical, the middle class and job producers can get even more in actual dollars and savings.”

Trump is suggesting openness to making unspecified changes to the way millions of “pass-through” businesses are taxed, a sticking point for some lawmakers.

Trump was set to meet Monday afternoon with five members of the Senate Finance Committee who are on board with the GOP plan. He will travel to Capitol Hill Tuesday to personally lobby Republican senators.

Last week Trump promised to “give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas.”

The House has already passed its version of the tax bill, but the Senate bill is still being worked on.

Emily Ngo covers the White House and national politics for Newsday, having followed President Donald Trump to Washington, D.C., after following him on the campaign trail.

