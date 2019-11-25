TODAY'S PAPER
Supreme Court shields Trump's financial records for now

President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is shielding President Donald Trump’s financial records from House Democrats for now.

The delay allows the justices to decide how to handle the House subpoena and a similar demand from the Manhattan district attorney at the same time.

The House’s quest for the records is not part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry, but the court’s action probably means Democrats will not have the records before an expected vote on impeachment by year’s end.

The justices are giving Trump until Dec. 5 to file a full appeal of a lower court ruling calling for his accountants to turn over the records. The president’s lawyers are certain to comply, and the court’s decision about whether to take up the case is not expected before mid-January.

