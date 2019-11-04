TODAY'S PAPER
Appeals court agrees Trump tax returns can be turned over

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 3. Photo Credit: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK — A federal appeals court in New York says President Donald Trump's tax returns can be turned over to state criminal investigators.

The ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came Monday. It is certain to be further appealed.

The decision upholds a lower-court ruling rejecting Trump's lawsuit seeking to block his accountant from letting a grand jury see his tax records from 2011.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. sought the records in a broader probe that includes payments made to buy the silence of two women who claim they had affairs with the president before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump's lawyer told the three-judge appeals panel this month that Trump is immune from state criminal law even if he shoots someone because he's president.

By The Associated Press

