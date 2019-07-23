TODAY'S PAPER
Trump sues House panel, NY to protect state tax returns

President Donald Trump is joined on stage with Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk as he finishes speaking at Turning Point USA Teen Student Action Summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, Tuesday, July 23, 2019.  Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Harnik

By The Associated Press
President Donald Trump is suing the House Ways and Means Committee and New York state officials to prevent his state tax returns from being turned over to the congressional committee.

The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in Washington, seeks an injection to block a new state law.

The law, which went into effect earlier this month, would allow the Democratic-controlled House and Ways Means Committee to obtain the returns.

This is the latest legal front on which Trump is battling House Democrats.

The committee sued the Treasury Department and IRS officials this month in an attempt to enforce a law that allows its chairman to obtain any taxpayer's returns.

The administration and the president's business have repeatedly tried to stall Democrats' investigations by filing lawsuits and by not cooperating.

