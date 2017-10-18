MIAMI - WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a Democratic congresswoman from Florida had “totally fabricated” a conversation he had with the pregnant widow of a fallen soldier and said he has proof of the exchange.

“He knew what he signed up for . . . ... but when it happens, it hurts anyway,” Rep. Frederica Wilson had quoted of Trump’s remarks by phone to Myeshia Johnson before the remains of her husband arrived Tuesday at the Miami airport.

Army Sgt. La David Johnson, 25, was killed in the line of duty in northwestern Africa.

Wilson was speaking to ABC affiliate Local 10 News.

“Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning as part of a burst of wide-ranging posts.

White House representatives did not immediately return requests for elaboration on what proof the president has and whether he will present it publicly.

Wilson stood by her comments Wednesday, tweeting that she “was not the only one who heard and was dismayed by his insensitive remarks.”

She told CNN’s “New Day” that Myeshia Johnson, six months pregnant, broke down after the call and said Trump didn’t even know her husband’s name. Wilson told Local 10 News she was in the car with Johnson when Trump called and she heard part of the conversation on speakerphone.

Wilson added of Trump’s morning tweet: “I have proof, too. ... This man is a sick man.”

La David Johnson’s mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, told The Washington Post on Wednesday that Wilson’s account was accurate.

“President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband,” she told the outlet via Facebook Messenger.

The president has faced a storm of rebukes from aides and officials of past administrations, Democrat and Republican, who forcefully denounced as lies his statement Monday that former President Barack Obama and other commanders in chief didn’t properly console the families of fallen soldiers.

“Most of them didn’t make calls,” Trump had said.

Leon Panetta, defense secretary and chief of staff to former President Barack Obama said both had visited with families in person but also made calls and wrote letters.

On Tuesday, Trump cited the 2010 combat death of the son of his chief of staff, John Kelly, in doubling down on his case that Obama didn’t call soldiers’ loved ones.

“You could ask General Kelly did he get a call from Obama,” Trump told Fox News Radio.

Trump on Tuesday called the four families of the U.S. service members killed in an Oct. 4 ambush in Niger.

He had been asked Monday why he had yet to publicly address the attack and responded with the criticism of past presidents.