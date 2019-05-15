WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Trump Tower on Thursday evening as he heads to Manhattan for a campaign fundraiser.

The president’s public schedule indicates he’ll stop at his namesake midtown Manhattan tower shortly after 8 p.m., following a closed-door fundraiser and roundtable with supporters at an undisclosed location.

The stop at Trump Tower marks the president’s first time back to his former residence since last September when he dined with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while attending a United Nations summit.

Trump has routinely spent time at his golf properties in Palm Beach, Florida, Bedminster, New Jersey and Northern Virginia since taking office, but has largely avoided returning to his longtime Manhattan home citing the disruption caused by the street closures and added security measures involved with a presidential visit.

"Rather than causing a big disruption in N.Y.C., I will be working out of my home in Bedminster, N.J. this weekend. Also saves country money!" Trump tweeted in May 2017.

NYPD officials have said it costs the city between $75,000 to $1.8 million a day in overtime pay and added personnel to provide security whenever Trump is in town.