WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday dared his former Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, to run against him again, a day after she questioned the legitimacy of last year’s election and blamed her loss on Russian interference and voter suppression.

In an early morning tweet, the president taunted Clinton, apparently in reference to an interview with her published on the liberal news website Mother Jones a year after her she lost the race for president while winning the popular vote.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!” the president posted to Twitter.

Clinton has said she will not run for office again. She has acknowledged she made mistakes but also has repeatedly pointed to Russian interference and Republican laws aimed at blunting turnout, particularly among black and Latino voters.

In her interview, she went further — and said those factors cost her the election.

The Russians used “weaponized false information” in “a very successful disinformation campaign” that “wasn’t just influencing voters — it was determining the outcome,” Clinton told the publication in an interview in Manhattan.

Pointing to what she called “voter suppression” in Wisconsin, Clinton said, “It seems likely that it cost me the election.”

The story refers to an MIT study that found more than 1 million people did not vote in 2016 because they encountered problems registering or at the polls — and that Clinton lost the election by a total of 78,000 votes in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

It also cites a University of Wisconsin study that said the state’s new voter law that required voters to show a Wisconsin driver’s license or other ID blocked or deterred up to 45,000 people statewide — and Clinton lost Wisconsin by 23,000 votes.

Trump has repeatedly denied his campaign colluded with Russia and has questioned the U.S. intelligence community assessment that Russia worked to interfere in the presidential election to defeat Clinton and to help Trump.