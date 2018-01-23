WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, a day after Congress approved a deal to reopen the federal government with the aim of resuming renewal talks on a soon to expire immigration program, indicated he was uncertain a bipartisan compromise could be reached on the initiative in the next three weeks.

“Nobody knows for sure that the Republicans & Democrats will be able to reach a deal on DACA by February 8, but everyone will be trying....with a big additional focus put on Military Strength and Border Security,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, referring to the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that shields thousands of young immigrants working and studying in the U.S. from deportation.

Senate Democrats on Monday provided the necessary votes to pass a GOP-backed temporary spending bill to fund the government through Feb. 8, putting an end to a three-day government shutdown that was triggered Friday after Congress failed to pass a spending authorization over an impasse on DACA.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, in a Senate floor speech Monday, said Democrats’ vote for the bill was based on assurances by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the Senate will take up the DACA issue by Feb. 8. The program is set to expire on March 5, after Trump ordered a phaseout of the program last September.

“We will vote today to reopen the government to continue negotiating a global agreement, with the commitment that, if an agreement isn’t reached by February the 8th, the Senate will immediately proceed to the consideration of legislation dealing with DACA immediately,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Monday.

Several prominent Democrats, liberal groups and immigration rights organizations criticized Schumer for agreeing to a vote Monday that did not guarantee the passage of a DACA extension.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who was among the 18 dissenting votes, said on Twitter: “I am deeply disappointed that today’s outcome fails to protect Dreamers. They deserve better from the elected leaders of the only country many of them have ever called home.”

Trump took a victory lap on Twitter Tuesday, boasting that “The Dems have just learned that a Shutdown is not the answer!”