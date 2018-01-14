President Donald Trump, in one of a series of Sunday morning tweets, declared as “probably dead,” an Obama-era program offering protected immigration status to thousands of minors known as “dreamers,” even after his administration announced hours earlier it would adhere to a federal court order temporarily reinstating the program.

On Saturday night, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services posted a notice on its website that it would resume processing renewal applications for nearly 800,000 undocumented young immigrants enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. The notice came days after a U.S. federal court judge in San Francisco temporarily blocked the Trump administration from rolling back the program initially established under an executive order signed by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

The court decision was rendered amid ongoing negotiations between Congressional Republicans and Democrats to preserve the program as part of a new budget deal. Trump has insisted that any deal to preserve the program through an act of Congress should include funding for a border wall, a move opposed by Democrats.

DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018 I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT. No more Lotteries! #AMERICA FIRST — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

“DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military,” Trump wrote shortly after 8 a.m.

The president doubled down on his position that any new immigration deal should get rid of lottery-based visas, to focus on merit-based entry into the country.

Trump has faced a firestorm of criticism over his calls to remove the diversity-based lottery system — a system that reserves visas for people from countries that have relatively few immigrants in the United States. It favors African countries and was part of an immigration deal Trump was negotiating with the group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers Thursday when he made explosive comments describing Haiti and African nations in vulgar terms.

“I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT. No more Lotteries! #AMERICA FIRST.”

Trump on Twitter also accused The Wall Street Journal of misquoting him in an interview as saying he had a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“The Wall Street Journal stated falsely that I said to them ‘I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un’ (of N. Korea),” Trump tweeted. “Obviously I didn’t say that. I said ‘I’d have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un,’ a big difference. Fortunately we now record conversations with reporters . . . ”

The newspaper released a transcript and audio of the interview on Twitter Saturday evening, and said it stood by its reporting.