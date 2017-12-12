Trump attacks Gillibrand after resignation call

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday disparaged Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand as someone who once “would do anything” for campaign contributions, a “total flunky for Chuck Schumer” and a “lightweight” — tweeting the insults a day after she called for his resignation over multiple sexual assault allegations.

Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) also had led the charge of Democratic senators to successfully urge the resignation of Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) amid accusations of sexual misconduct and last month said then-President Bill Clinton should have left office after the Monica Lewinsky affair.

The junior senator spoke with CNN on Monday about allegations against Trump that began emerging during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“President Trump should resign,” Gillibrand said. “These allegations are credible. They are numerous. I’ve heard these women’s testimony and many of them are heartbreaking.”

Trump sought to defend himself early Tuesday by criticizing Gillibrand.

“Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office ‘begging’ for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump,” he tweeted at 8:03 a.m. in third-person. “Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!”

A representative for Gillibrand did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The senator is a vocal critic of sexual harassment and misconduct in the military and elsewhere.