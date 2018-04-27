WASHINGTON — After the historic meetings aimed at denuclearization and peace between North Korean and South Korean leaders this week, President Donald Trump on Friday declared “KOREAN WAR TO END.”

Trump tweeted in response to the pledge made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in as they wrapped up their meeting in South Korea — without identifying any specific measures.

“South and North Korea confirmed the common goal of realizing, through complete denuclearization, a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula,” the two leaders said in a signed statement, after the first meeting between the North and South since the Korean War from 1950-53.

Trump has said he will meet with Kim in late May or June, and he said Thursday that his aides are narrowing three or four dates and five locations. He also has downplayed what would be a historic visit by a U.S. president to North Korea — also the first in six decades — saying last week he might walk away from it.

But on Friday, Trump tweeted, “KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!”

He preceded that tweet with a cautionary statement: “After a furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place. Good things are happening, but only time will tell!”