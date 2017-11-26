President Trump on Sunday took aim at Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones, linking the Democrat to the party’s Congressional leaders as his Republican opponent Roy Moore faces allegations of sexual misconduct.

Trump tweeted that Jones “would be a disaster” if elected in the Dec. 12 special election to succeed Republican Jeff Sessions, whose appointment as Trump’s attorney general caused the vacancy.

“The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

Trump wrote in a subsequent tweet: “I endorsed Luther Strange in the Alabama Primary. He shot way up in the polls but it wasn’t enough. Can’t let Schumer/Pelosi win this race. Liberal Jones would be BAD!”

Strange, a Republican appointed to fill Sessions’ seat earlier in the year, lost in a September primary to Moore. Trump had endorsed Strange in that race.

Nine women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct since a Washington Post article earlier this month detailed several allegations. That story included the account of a woman who said that Moore undressed her and touched her inappropriately when she was 14 and he was in his 30s.

Last week, Trump appeared to endorse Moore for the first time since the allegations surfaced. He told reporters outside the White House: “I can tell you one thing for sure: We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat.”

When asked by reporters if Moore was “better than a Democrat,” Trump responded: “Well, he denies it . . . And, you know, you have to listen to him also. You’re talking about, he said, 40 years ago, this did not happen.”

The allegations over Moore have caused a fissure in the Republican party. Top leaders swiftly condemned Moore.

Ivanka Trump, the First Daughter and an adviser to her father, told The Associated Press last week, “There is a special place in hell for people who prey on children. I’ve yet to see a valid explanation, and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.”