TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 47° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 47° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Trump hammers Roy Moore’s rival, calls Doug Jones a ‘disaster’

The president derides the Democratic candidate in Alabama’s Senate race as he implicitly tweets support for GOP’s Moore, accused of sex misconduct.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before speaking with members of the armed forces via video conference at his private club, Mar-a-Lago, on Thanksgiving in Palm Beach, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By Scott Eidler  scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

President Trump on Sunday took aim at Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones, linking the Democrat to the party’s Congressional leaders as his Republican opponent Roy Moore faces allegations of sexual misconduct.

Trump tweeted that Jones “would be a disaster” if elected in the Dec. 12 special election to succeed Republican Jeff Sessions, whose appointment as Trump’s attorney general caused the vacancy.

“The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

Trump wrote in a subsequent tweet: “I endorsed Luther Strange in the Alabama Primary. He shot way up in the polls but it wasn’t enough. Can’t let Schumer/Pelosi win this race. Liberal Jones would be BAD!”

Strange, a Republican appointed to fill Sessions’ seat earlier in the year, lost in a September primary to Moore. Trump had endorsed Strange in that race.

Nine women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct since a Washington Post article earlier this month detailed several allegations. That story included the account of a woman who said that Moore undressed her and touched her inappropriately when she was 14 and he was in his 30s.

Last week, Trump appeared to endorse Moore for the first time since the allegations surfaced. He told reporters outside the White House: “I can tell you one thing for sure: We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat.”

When asked by reporters if Moore was “better than a Democrat,” Trump responded: “Well, he denies it . . . And, you know, you have to listen to him also. You’re talking about, he said, 40 years ago, this did not happen.”

The allegations over Moore have caused a fissure in the Republican party. Top leaders swiftly condemned Moore.

Ivanka Trump, the First Daughter and an adviser to her father, told The Associated Press last week, “There is a special place in hell for people who prey on children. I’ve yet to see a valid explanation, and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.”

Headshot

Scott Eidler is an education reporter and has worked at Newsday since 2012. He is a native Long Islander.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

Hillary Clinton supporter Haney Alexander, of Manhattan, was Trump vs. Clinton: A dramatic election night, 1 year later
Breaking his silence on the issue, President Donald Trump breaks silence, defends Roy Moore
This image obtained from NASA shows one of Stunning images from space, starring Cassini
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?
On Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, President Donald Trump Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkeys at the WH
Dusk light fades behind the warmly illuminated royal See stunning images from around the world