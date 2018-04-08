President Trump tweeted Sunday of a “Big price . . . to pay” for a deadly chemical attack in Syria and said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran bore responsibility after backing “Animal Assad,” a reference to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The broadside was among several by Trump in a tweetstorm that began well before dawn Sunday. The president tweeted on subjects ranging from an escalating trade war with China to his feud with The Washington Post. He also cited criticism of the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server and blamed former President Barack Obama’s administration for the crisis in Syria.

Medical and rescue groups have blamed al-Assad’s government for the attacks that took place Saturday in rebel-occupied Douma, according to published reports that put the death toll at 42. New photographs from Douma showed the bodies of children who died as a result of the suspected use of chemical weapons.

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018 ....to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

When asked on ABC’s “This Week,” if the United States would respond with a military attack, White House Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert said: “I wouldn’t take anything off the table. These are horrible photos, we’re looking into the attack at this point.”

At about 9 a.m. Sunday, Trump tweeted: “Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price . . . ” A subsequent tweet said, “ . . . to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!”

Trump’s first tweet — renewed criticism of the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton — appeared just before 4:30 a.m. and included an apparent reference to comments from Jesse Watters of Fox News. Watters hosts a Saturday night talk show on Fox News. Trump is known to be a dedicated follower of the cable news network.

“The FBI closed the case on Hillary, which was a rigged investigation. They exonerated her even before they ever interviewed her, they never even put her under oath.....” and much more. So true Jesse!”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Also Sunday, Trump addressed an escalating trade war between the United States and China. Trump on Thursday said he wanted to add tariffs to an additional $100 billion in Chinese goods. Trump tweeted, “President Xi and I will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade. China will take down its Trade Barriers because it is the right thing to do. Taxes will become Reciprocal & a deal will be made on Intellectual Property. Great future for both countries!“

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said of U.S. trade actions regarding China: “We have had to go in and fire a shot across the bow. It’s more than unfair trading practices. It’s illegal trading practices, because they’re stealing our property rights, our intellectual property rights. They’re forcing technology from our companies to be open so they can get it, and they have tall trade barriers.”

He added, “The problem here is China. It is not President Trump. China’s been getting away with this for decades.”

Just after 6 a.m. Trump tweeted choice words for former President Barack Obama’s actions on Syria.

“If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!“

Bossert, appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” was asked by host Martha Raddatz if the United States would consider airstrikes against Syria similar to those conducted in response to chemical attacks against Syrian civilians last year.

“This is one of those issues on which every nation, all peoples, have all agreed, and have agreed since World War II, is an unacceptable practice,” Bossert said. The president’s national security team has been reviewing photo and intelligence from the scene at Douma, Bossert said.

Late Saturday night, the State Department issued a statement calling on Russia to end its support for the regime of al-Assad, who has denied any role in the attacks.

“The United States calls on Russia to end this unmitigated support immediately and work with the international community to prevent further, barbaric chemical weapons attacks,” State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert, said in a statement.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called Trump’s next move on Syria “a defining moment in his presidency,” describing the latest chemical attack as an example of al-Assad seeing a crack in American resolve in the war-torn country.

“President Trump can reset the table,” Graham said, adding the the president must follow through on his Sunday morning tweet warning.

“If it becomes a tweet without meaning . . . he’s going to look weak,” Graham said of Trump.