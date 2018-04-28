WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday called on Democratic Sen. Jon Tester to resign after internal records raised doubts about allegations that led White House physician Ronny Jackson to withdraw as a nominee to head the Veterans Affairs Department.

Current and former colleagues alleged that Jackson had freewheeling prescribing practices, drank on the job and claimed he “got drunk and wrecked a government vehicle” at a Secret Service going-away party, according to the office of Tester, who represents Montana.

Jackson strongly denied the allegations but withdrew Thursday.

On Friday, however, the White House pointed to records and police reports made available to reporters that show that none of the three minor government vehicle accidents Jackson had in the past five years involved alcohol or were his fault, and his medical unit passed regular controlled substance audits, though some improvements were recommended.

“Allegations made by Senator Jon Tester against Admiral / Doctor Ron Jackson are proving false. The Secret Service is unable to confirm (in fact they deny) any of the phony Democrat charges which have absolutely devastated the wonderful Jackson family. Tester should resign,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

“The . . . great people of Montana will not stand for this kind of slander when talking of a great human being. Admiral Jackson is the kind of man that those in Montana would most respect and admire, and now, for no reason whatsoever, his reputation has been shattered. Not fair, Tester!” Trump posted in a second tweet.

Tester’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to request for comment.

After Jackson stepped aside Thursday, Tester told The Washington Post he “absolutely” stands by his decision to release the detailed list of allegations.

“Look, there was information, there was a pattern to the information,” Tester said, adding that reporters “were asking me a bunch of questions. I thought it was the right thing.”

Tester also tweeted, “These aren’t my accusations, these are accusations that have come from active and retired military personnel.” He said that the allegations came from 23 of Jackson’s former and current colleagues.

“What we see is a pattern of problems,” Tester said. “It would be Senatorial malpractice not to follow up on this issue.”

On Friday at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump called the allegations that led Jackson to withdraw “a disgrace.”

Trump said had not decided on a new nominee for the Veterans Affairs secretary, who would oversee the second-largest federal agency.