President Donald Trump on Sunday struck back at Sen. Chuck Schumer who has argued Trump received few concessions from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in their recent talks.

“Chuck Schumer said ‘the Summit was what the Texans call all cattle and no hat.’ Thank you Chuck, but are you sure you got that right?,” Trump wrote in an early morning tweet. “No more nuclear testing or rockets flying all over the place, blew up launch sites. Hostages already back, hero remains coming home & much more!”

Trump fired off several other tweets Sunday morning that included urging Washington Post employees to go on strike and defending his relationship with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Schumer, in a Senate floor session last week after Trump’s summit with Kim in Singapore mixed up the common expression when he criticized the meeting.

“The summit was much more show than substance — what the Texans call ‘all cattle, no hat,’ ” Schumer said.

Schumer’s press office did not immediately respond to the president’s tweet.

The North Korea summit was the subject of additional Trump tweets Sunday morning.

The president said the meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has been praised in Asia while saying the media is attacking it.

“Funny how the Fake News, in a coordinated effort with each other, likes to say I gave sooo much to North Korea because I ‘met,’ ” he tweeted. “That’s because that’s all they have to disparage! We got so much for peace in the world, & more is being added in finals. Even got our hostages/remains!”

Polls in South Korea show that the majority of people there approve of Trump’s historic meeting with reclusive Kim. Critics of the deal have noted that North Korea has agreed to written agreements in the past, but has violated the agreements later.

In his tweet about The Washington Post, Trump said employees at the newspaper “want to go on strike because [owner Jeff Bezos] isn’t paying them enough.” The president said “a really long strike would be a good idea. Employees would get more money and we would get rid of Fake News for an extended period of time! Is @WaPo a registered lobbyist?”

Trump also posted several photos taken at the G-7 summit earlier this month showing him talking with other leaders and appearing to be having an amiable conversation. A photo from the session released after the summit showed Trump seated, his arms crossed, his expression serious, as Merkel leaned forward toward Trump as other leaders looked on. Critics said the photo was evidence that the president had put the United States in an adversarial role at the summit.

“I have a great relationship with Angela Merkel of Germany,” Trump tweeted, “but the Fake News Media only shows the bad photos (implying anger) of negotiating an agreement — where I am asking for things that no other American President would ask for!”

On Saturday, Trump retweeted his weekly address where he talked about Elizabeth Alvarado, the mother of Nisa Mickens, 15, who was killed along with her friend Kayla Cuevas, 16, in September 2016 in Brentwood, allegedly by MS-13 gang members.

“ ‘Everyday at 5:23, I feel like she is going to come through that door, but I know she’s not,’ ” Trump said during his Saturday address, quoting Alvarado. Trump accused Democrats of trying to “protect MS-13 members by closing loopholes in federal immigration law.”

“Everywhere they go,” Trump said in the address, “the thousands of MS-13 gang members, who have infiltrated our country so illegally and so violently, live by their gruesome motto: kill, rape, control.”