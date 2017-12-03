WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, with a pre-dawn tweet on Sunday, denied that he had asked former FBI Director James Comey to halt his investigation into the president’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

The Twitter post was the first of many on Sunday reflecting the president’s thoughts on a range of topics, including defenses of how he handled Flynn, who pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI, and questions about why Hillary Clinton wasn’t being similarly investigated.

Critics have called Trump’s comments possible evidence of obstruction of justice in the ongoing probes into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The president appeared to acknowledge that he knew Flynn had lied to federal investigators when he fired him in February.

Comey, who was fired by Trump in May, testified before a congressional panel in June that the president in a one-on-one Oval Office meeting pressured him to end his probe into Flynn.

At 5:15 a.m. Sunday from the White House, Trump tweeted: “I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie!”

In another tweet at 7 a.m., he wrote: “After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters — worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness.”

On Saturday, Trump had tweeted: “I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!”