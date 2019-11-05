WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump in a Tuesday tweet sought to link NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill’s resignation to a new state bail-reform law that could lead to the early release of nearly 900 New York City inmates currently detained on misdemeanor and non-violent felony charges.

“So sad to see what is happening in New York where Governor Cuomo & Mayor DeBlasio are letting out 900 Criminals, some hardened & bad, onto the sidewalks of our rapidly declining, because of them, city,” Trump tweeted. “The Radical Left Dems are killing our cities. NYPD Commissioner is resigning!”

Trump’s latest dig at Cuomo and de Blasio appears to stem from a New York Post report published Sunday that indicates about 880 city inmates would be eligible for early release from jail before the new bail-reform law goes into effect statewide on Jan. 1.

The law, signed by Cuomo earlier this year as part of a package of criminal justice reform bills, will eliminate cash bail for defendants charged with certain misdemeanor crimes and non-violent felony offenses. The law is retroactive, clearing the way for hundreds of current defendants to begin the process of applying to have their bail lifted and to be freed until their trial date.

Proponents of the new law argue the measure will address inequities in the criminal justice system, noting that those who cannot afford bail often languish in detention for weeks and months before their case goes to trial, but detractors of the plan, including O’Neill, have said the move will make it more difficult to deter crime.

O’Neill, in a May 28 op-ed piece published by the New York Daily News, said “the new legislation, as currently enacted, will have a significant negative impact on public safety.”

The new law on bail and desk appearance tickets will make the work of disrupting criminals and deterring crime much more difficult,” O’Neill wrote at the time. “If the worst short-term outcome for chronic offenders is a [desk appearance ticket]—which they perceive to be the equivalent of a traffic ticket—the police's ability to deter crime will be greatly diminished. State legislators should reconsider and revise this ill-advised legislation before it begins to eat away at the foundations of the safe community that New York City has become.”

O’Neill announced his resignation on Monday, saying he received a private-sector job offer he “couldn’t pass up.” The 35-year veteran of the force, who spent three years as New York City’s top cop, will officially step down from his post on Dec. 1.

Trump’s latest tweet directed at his hometown comes as he is expected to return to the city on Nov. 12 to address the Economic Club of New York, according to a White House official.