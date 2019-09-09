WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday said he had “nothing” to do with a military crew’s taxpayer-funded stay at his luxury resort in Scotland, as House Democrats and Air Force officials have opened separate probes into the choice of lodging.

The president, in a series of morning tweets, also said he played no role in Vice President Mike Pence’s stay at a Trump-branded golf resort in Doonbeg, Ireland, during a trip last week to meet with Irish leaders in Dublin, about 200 miles away from the resort. House Democrats have launched an investigation into the cost of Pence’s trip, which required the vice president to be shuttled back and forth to Dublin on Air Force 2.

The two trips are the latest to draw scrutiny to the president’s business entanglements and the uptick in federal agencies and government officials booking at Trump hotels since the president took office.

On Friday, Politico reported that the House Oversight Committee has been investigating military spending at Trump’s Turnberry Resort in Scotland, including why an Air National Guard crew stayed at the resort and refueled at a nearby commercial airport during a return trip from Kuwait earlier this year. Previous crews have typically refueled and spent the night at less expensive U.S. military bases in Europe.

The Air Force has also ordered a review into the selection of overnight accommodations, according to Politico.

On Monday, Trump tweeted: “I know nothing about an Air Force plane landing at an airport (which I do not own and have nothing to do with) near Turnberry Resort (which I do own) in Scotland, and filling up with fuel, with the crew staying overnight at Turnberry (they have good taste!). NOTHING TO DO WITH ME.”

In a follow-up tweet, the President also said he “had nothing to do with” Pence’s decision to stay in Doonbeg, noting that Pence made the choice to stay there to see family who live in the area.

Last week Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short said Pence opted to stay at the golf resort instead of hotels closer to Dublin, at the suggestion of Trump, but a day later, amid outcry over the stay, Pence’s office walked back Short’s statements, and said Pence wanted to stay in Doonbeg because of his ancestral ties to the location.

On Friday, the House Judiciary and Oversight committees launched separate probes into Pence’s trip and whether the president is improperly profiting off government funded stays at his chain of resorts.

The House Oversight probe into the stay in Scotland, is also examining military spending at Glasgow’s Prestwick Airport, which Democrats on the committee, in a letter to the Defense Department obtained by Politico, said appears “to have increased substantially since the election.”

The airport, 30 miles away from Trump’s resort, has long been saddled by debt, and Scottish officials announced in June their intent to sell the airport. Politico reported that the House Oversight Committee in its letter to the Defense Department said the airport is “integral” to the success of Trump’s resort.