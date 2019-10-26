TODAY'S PAPER
President Donald Trump stands during a Presidential Medal

President Donald Trump stands during a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for auto racing great Roger Penske in the Oval Office of the White House on Oct. 24, 2019, in Washington. Photo Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is teasing a major announcement, tweeting Saturday night that "Something very big has just happened!"

A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, would say only that the president would be making a "major statement" at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday.

The president's tweet moved after 8 p.m. and left his Twitter followers — his page says more than 66 million — to speculate about what that announcement might entail.

