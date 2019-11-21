WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday denounced New York-led investigations into his finances amid reports that federal prosecutors in Manhattan have issued a series of subpoenas to several Trump campaign fundraisers.

Trump took to Twitter to deride what he called a “witch hunt” a day after The New York Times reported that the Southern District of New York has subpoenaed a lobbying firm and two individuals who have raised campaign dollars for Trump. The subpoenas are part of an ongoing investigation into two associates of Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who have been charged with campaign finance violations.

The president claimed on Twitter that special counsel Robert Mueller “went over all my financials, & my taxes and found nothing.” Mueller has made no such assertions and Trump’s finances were not covered in the unredacted portions of Mueller’s 448-page final report.

“Now the Witch Hunt continues with local New York Democrat prosecutors going over every financial deal I have ever done,” Trump tweeted. “This has never happened to a President before.”

Trump’s description of “New York Democrat prosecutors,” comes despite the Southern District of New York being run by his U.S. attorney appointee, Geoffrey S. Berman, a Republican.

Trump, who has refused to release his tax returns as traditionally done by past presidents, said he will release “my financial statement … sometime prior to Election.”

“I’m clean, and when I release my financial statement (my decision) sometime prior to Election, it will only show one thing — that I am much richer than people even thought — And that is a good thing. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!” Trump tweeted.

The president’s assertion that he would release a financial statement comes as he continues to fight in federal court to block Manhattan prosecutors and House Democrats from accessing his tax returns and other financial records.

The subpoenas issued in the campaign finance probe come following last month’s arrest of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two naturalized U.S. citizens with ties to Ukraine, who reportedly aided Giuliani’s campaign to pressure Ukrainian officials into investigating Trump’s Democratic rivals. Parnas and Fruman have pleaded not guilty to violating federal campaign finance laws by allegedly donating to a Republican congressman in exchange for the lawmaker’s support on their push to oust former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch from her post.

Subpoenas have been issued to Ballard Partners, a firm run by lobbyist Brian Ballard, and two individuals who raised money for the America First Action, a pro-Trump super PAC, according to sources cited by the Times. Both groups have said they are cooperating with the federal probe.