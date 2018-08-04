TODAY'S PAPER
Trump takes on LeBron James, Nancy Pelosi in tweets

President Donald Trump at a rally Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes Barre, Pa. Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

By The Associated Press
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump is seizing on the prospect of Democrat Nancy Pelosi becoming House speaker again as he makes his pitch for Republican candidates.

Trump will travel Saturday to Ohio to hold a rally for state Sen. Troy Balderson, who is running in Tuesday's special election for an open congressional seat against Democrat Danny O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder.

The rally comes hours after Trump denounced arguably Ohio's favorite native son, basketball superstar LeBron James, who just opened a school for underprivileged children there.

Trump previewed his message for the Columbus-area rally with a tweet saying that while Balderson "is strong" on issues like crime and immigration, "his opponent is a puppet of Nancy Pelosi/high taxes."

Pelosi, who would become speaker if the Democrats flip control of the House in November, has long been a Republican target.

