A federal appeals court in Manhattan held Tuesday that President Donald Trump can’t block Twitter users whose views he finds objectionable from interacting with his tweets.

“The First Amendment does not permit a public official who utilizes a social media account for all manner of official purposes to exclude persons from an otherwise open online dialogue because they expressed views with which the official disagrees,” the 2d U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

The ruling upheld an earlier decision by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Naomi Buchwald that said Trump has used Twitter for official purposes, and can’t exercise viewpoint discrimination among his more than 60 million followers.

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court said Trump was free to ignore comments and responses to his tweets, but could not shut off other users from interacting with one another in response to his declarations.

“The irony in all of this is that we write at a time in the history of this nation when the conduct of our government and its officials is subject to wide open, robust debate,” the judges said. “This debate encompasses an extraordinarily broad range of ideas and viewpoints and generates a level of passion and intensity the likes of which have rarely been seen.”

“This debate, as uncomfortable and as unpleasant as it frequently may be, is nonetheless a good thing,” they added. “In resolving this appeal, we remind the litigants and the public that if the First Amendment means anything, it means that the best response to disfavored speech on matters of public concern is more speech, not less.”

The ruling came in a suit filed in 2017 by Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute on behalf of several blocked users who claimed Trump was discriminating based on political viewpoints.

The plaintiffs in the suit included a woman who responded to a Trump tweet about winning the 2016 election by saying that "Russia won it for you," and others who criticized his stances on immigration and the effect his health care plans would have on black lung victims.