A panel of Manhattan federal appeals judges on Tuesday reacted with skepticism to Justice Department arguments that President Donald Trump should be free to block followers from his Twitter feed because it’s a personal account, not a public forum.

“It’s curious to me,” Judge Peter Hall said in one exchange with government lawyer Jennifer Utrecht "that the Department of Justice is here representing essentially a private entity.”

The remark came during a 30-minute oral argument before the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on a government appeal of last year’s ruling by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Naomi Buchwald that Trump was violating the First Amendment by blocking critics from his Twitter account.

Buchwald’s ruling came in a suit filed by Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute on behalf of several blocked users who claimed Trump, whose @realDonaldTrump account has over 50 million followers, was discriminating based on political viewpoints.

Jameel Jaffer, the lawyer for the blocked users, said Trump turned his Twitter account into a tool of government that needed to be open to everyone by using it to make official announcements and statements of policy, and as a result needed to keep it open to everyone.

“Twitter is called a social media platform precisely because it allows people to respond,” he told the judges.

Utrecht said Twitter as a whole remained a public forum open to all users who could see Trump tweets and participate in discussions through back doors, but Trump established his account before he has president and should not be prohibited by deciding who he wanted to interact with.

She said that while White House aides assist Trump in compiling his Twitter feed, the power to block — at issue in the lawsuit — is exercised personally by Trump and Trump alone.

“The @realDonaldTrump account has always been used as a platform for his own speech,” she said. “The plaintiffs here would like to use it to amplify their own voices…. Blocking does not exclude the plaintiffs from the forum. It excludes them from replying to the president.”

The judges seemed unconvinced.

Judge Christopher Droney listed a string of recent subjects on Trump’s Twitter feed — from North Korean sanctions to immigration and Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights — to challenge the Justice Department lawyer.

“Those aren’t official actions?” he said.

“What blocking does is subtract from…public discussion points of view that the President doesn’t like,” said the third member of the panel, Judge Barrington Parker. “Why isn’t that a quintessential First Amendment violation?”

Although the tough questions seemed to target Utrecht, Jaffer also seemed to stumble when Parker challenged him with a question about his position that Trump couldn’t exercise any “viewpoint discrimination” among his followers.

“Could the president block anti-Semitic replies?” he asked.

The plaintiffs in the case, filed in 2017, included a woman who responded to a Trump tweet about winning the 2016 election by suggesting that “Russia won it for you,” and a man who countered a Trump tweet about opening a coal mine by complaining that the president’s health care plans would reduce care for black lung.

The judges didn’t say when they will rule.