This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 62° Good Morning
Overcast 62° Good Morning
NewsNation

Trump on deleted Twitter account: Guess I'm 'having an impact'

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is making light of his Twitter account going dark for a few minutes this week.

Twitter has reported that a customer support worker was on his or her last day on the job and "inadvertently" deactivated Trump's account briefly Thursday evening.

Early Friday, Trump tweeted: "My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact."

Trump also tweeted that "everybody" is asking why the Justice Department isn't investigating "all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems."

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

Dusk light fades behind the warmly illuminated royal See stunning images from around the world
The eight people killed when a rental truck Eight bike path victims remembered at NYC vigil
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?
Destruction caused by Hurricane Maria close to Roberto Damage from Hurricane Maria to Puerto Rico, St. Martin
Police say the home of Los Angeles Dodgers Home of Dodgers' Puig burglarized during World Series
A billion-dollar spacecraft burns up; NASA says goodbye