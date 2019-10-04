WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to challenge House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter saying the White House will not comply with any requests from the impeachment inquiry until she holds a full House vote to approve it.

Trump signaled that showdown as he again denied he offered a quid pro quo to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a day after the release of U.S. diplomats’ texts that show they dangled a White House visit and military aid to him in return for Trump’s desired investigations.

The president also shifted his defense of his demands that Ukraine investigate its role in the 2016 U.S. election and Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden and his son, saying, “This is not about politics. This is about corruption.”

He added, “And if you look and you read our Constitution and many other things, I have an obligation to look at corruption. I have an actual obligation and a duty.”

Asked about whether he would comply with the impeachment inquiry as he left the White House to visit wounded service members at Walter Reed Hospital, Trump said he would leave it up to his lawyers.

“We will be issuing a letter,” Trump said. “As everybody knows, we've been treated very unfairly, very different from anybody else.”

But Trump conceded that if Pelosi does hold a vote, House Democrats would follow her lead and approve the inquiry.

Trump also dismissed the texts by U.S. diplomats that showed they encouraged Zelenskiy to conduct an investigation into whether Biden shielded his son from a Ukrainian probe by forcing the ouster of the prosecutor in return for a visit to the White House by the new president.

“Heard from White House — Assuming President Z convinces trump he will investigate / “get to the bottom of what happened” in 2016, we will nail down date for visit to Washington,” wrote Kurt Volker, a special U.S. envoy to Ukraine, on the morning of Trump’s July 25 call to Zelenskiy.

Two weeks later, Zelenskiy aide Andrey Yermak wrote Volker, “Once we have a date we will call for a press briefing, announcing upcoming visit and outlining vision for the reboot of US-UKRAINE relationship, including among other things Burisma and election meddling in investigations.”

Volker texted, “Sounds great!”

After Trump withheld $391 million in military aid to Ukraine and canceled a trip to Poland where he was to meet with Zelenskiy, Bill Taylor, the acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, wrote on Sept. 9, “As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.”

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, replied, “The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind.” He added, “I suggest we stop the back and forth by text.”

The White House response to the impeachment inquiry follows a letter House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) sent to Pelosi calling the inquiry a “sham” and challenging its legitimacy without a House vote — as occurred for the inquiries into Presidents Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon.

Democrats said there is no requirement under the Constitution, House rules or House precedent that the House take a vote before proceeding with an impeachment inquiry, and that House committees have “robust authority” under House rules to conduct investigations.

“As we continue to follow the facts, it would behoove the President to come up with something more persuasive than Kevin McCarthy’s pathetic and bogus process arguments,” said a senior Democratic aide.