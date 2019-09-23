President Donald Trump kicked off three days of meetings with world leaders at the United Nations on Monday by continuing to defend his communications with the president of Ukraine, which are reportedly the source of a whistleblower complaint.

Trump spoke briefly with reporters shortly after arriving at the UN headquarters in midtown Manhattan for the annual UN General Assembly. Asked about reports in the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal that indicate he pressed newly elected Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Trump said he was seeking “honesty” from Zelensky.

"We’re supporting a country. We want to make sure that country’s honest," Trump said referring to foreign aid the United States provides to the Ukraine. "It’s very important to talk about corruption. If you don’t talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country you think is corrupt?"

Biden, the front-runner among Democrats looking to challenge Trump in 2020, has argued that Trump is using “every element of the presidency to try to do something to smear me."

Trump’s latest comments on the whistleblower complaint came as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), called on Senate Republicans to open a hearing into the complaint that was filed last month by a U.S. intelligence official, but so far has not been publicly disclosed.

Congressional Democrats have said by law the complaint should have been released to the House and Senate Intelligence committees weeks ago, but acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has withheld the complaint and all corresponding information, citing concerns about sensitive information contained within the complaint.

Schumer in a letter sent Monday to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), wrote: “In the face of this dire warning and the Trump Administration’s effort to cover it up, the Republican-led Senate has remained silent and submissive, shying away from this institution’s constitutional obligation to conduct oversight.”

On Monday, Trump attended the UN’s Climate Action Summit, a gathering of heads of state that he was initially expected to skip. Trump, sitting next to Vice President Mike Pence and new UN Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft, listened briefly as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a call to action.

The president then headlined a forum on religious freedom, calling for “the world to end religious persecution.”

“Today, with one clear voice, the United States of America calls upon the nations of the world to end religious persecution, to stop the crimes against people of faith, release prisoners of conscience, repeal laws restricting freedom of religion and belief, protect the vulnerable, the defenseless, and the oppressed,” Trump said reading from prepared remarks. “America stands with believers in every country.”

Trump said the United States will commit $25 million in federal funding "to protect religious freedom, sites and relics.”

Trump on Monday was also slated to meet one-on-one with the leaders of Pakistan, Poland, New Zealand, Egypt, South Korea and Singapore.