UNITED NATIONS — President Donald Trump delivered a somber rebuke to globalism on Tuesday, in a speech before the United Nations General Assembly that focused on the president’s “America First” view of foreign policy.

“The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots,” Trump said in a 36-minute address to the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. headquarters in midtown Manhattan.

Trump, addressing the body for the third time in his presidency, called for an international response to Iran’s recent provocations in the Middle East, defended the ongoing trade war with China, and touted the U.S. military’s “might” while also saying the U.S. was not seeking conflict with other countries.

The president dedicated the bulk of his speech to encouraging nationalism, and defended his administration’s hard-line immigration policies that have imposed more barriers for migrants to petition for asylum in the U.S.

"Like my beloved country, each nation represented in this hall, has a cherished history, culture and heritage, that is worth defending and celebrating, and which gives us our singular potential and strength,” Trump said. “The free world must embrace its national foundations. It must not attempt to erase them or replace them.”

Trump told the world leaders on hand, that the United States “does not seek conflict with any other nation. We desire peace, cooperation, and mutual gain with all,” but he also took aim at Iran, calling the nation “one of the greatest security threats facing peace-loving nations.”

The president’s remarks came amid escalating tensions with Iran. Trump defended his administration’s latest round of financial sanctions against Iran in the wake of strikes against Saudi oil fields that the U.S. has blamed on Tehran. Iran has denied any involvement in the strikes and has threatened “all-out war” if the U.S. leads a military response to the strikes.

“All nations have a duty to act,” Trump said. “No responsible government should subsidize Iran’s blood lust. As long as Iran’s menacing behavior continues, sanctions will not be lifted. They will be tightened. Iran’s leaders will have turned a proud nation into just another precautionary tale of what happens when a ruling class abandons its people and embarks on a crusade for personal power riches.”

Trump touted his administration’s push to curb migration into the U.S. via the country’s border with Mexico, saying each nation “has the absolute right to protect your borders.

“When you undermine border security, you are undermining human rights and dignity,” Trump said. “Many of the countries here today are coping with the challenges of uncontrolled migration. Each of you has the absolute right to protect your borders. And so, of course, does our country.”

Trump, defended imposing tariffs on Chinese goods amid an ongoing trade war, accusing China of engaging in unfair practices such as currency manipulation and theft of intellectual property.

“Our goal is simple. We want balanced trade that is fair and reciprocal,” Trump said.

The president stuck to reading his prepared remarks from a teleprompter, in a straight tone that was a departure from his fiery first two speeches before the General Assembly.

Trump’s first U.N. speech in 2017 was met with gasps after he called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man.” His second address last year was met with laughter when he boasted that in his first two years in office, his administration “accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

Trump’s speech came as he continued to face questions from U.S. lawmakers about his communications with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky this summer, amid reports that Trump pressured Zelensky to investigate the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

Moments before delivering his speech, Trump spoke with reporters and continued to defend his conversation with Zelensky saying “there was no pressure put on [him] whatsoever.”

Trump’s delegation to the meeting included Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and newly confirmed Ambassador to the U.N., Kelly Knight Craft.

First Lady Melania Trump and three of the president’s children — Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump — also attended the speech.