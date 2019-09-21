WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will use his address before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday to “affirm America’s leadership role,” while pressing for a “collective response” to challenges on the world stage, said a senior administration official, offering a broad preview of the president’s remarks.

Trump will return to New York on Sunday night, and kick-off three days of diplomatic events starting Monday, when he is scheduled to headline a forum on religious freedom, according to the White House.

On Tuesday, the president is slated to address the annual summit of world leaders, where he is also expected to hold a series of one-on-one discussions on Tuesday and Wednesday with his counterparts from Egypt, India, Pakistan, South Korea, Poland, New Zealand, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

The gathering comes as Trump continues to navigate a number of foreign policy challenges including escalating tensions with Iran, failed peace talks with the Taliban, and stalled denuclearization discussions with North Korea.

Asked what message he planned to deliver at the upcoming summit, Trump told reporters on Friday: “We have a big message for UNGA. We have a big message.”

Some issues that foreign policy experts say are likely to generate the most attention include the following:

Discussions on Iran

In the wake of an air strike on Saudi oil fields that the U.S. has blamed on Iran, Trump administration officials and top-ranking U.N. officials alike have said the General Assembly gathering could provide the venue to cool down tensions in the Persian Gulf.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking to reporters at the U.N.'s midtown Manhattan headquarters last Wednesday, said he was “absolutely sure” the U.N. Security Council, comprised of 15-member nations, would take up the issue of the attacks and the overall escalating tensions in the region.

“I don’t think there is a more serious threat to peace and security in the world today than what’s happening in the Gulf. This clearly an area where I am absolutely sure the Security Council has a key role to play,” Guterres said.

Iran has denied playing a role in the attacks, pointing to Yemen’s Houthi-rebel group, which has claimed responsibility for the strike. But Saudi officials and Trump administration officials contend the group, which is backed by Iran, could not execute such a high-level attack without assistance from Iran.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who met with Saudi leaders in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, days after the air strike, told reporters he was “confident” that both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia would raise the issue of the oil strikes to the Security Council.

“We’d like a peaceful resolution, indeed, I think we’ve demonstrated that,” Pompeo said.

Trump himself had floated the prospect of meeting one-on-one with Iranian President Hasan Rouhani in New York, but in the days leading up to the General Assembly both sides backed away from the idea.

Officials in Tehran stated Iran would only engage in talks with nations that still belong to the Obama-era Iran Nuclear Deal, which Trump withdrew from last year, while Trump told reporters on Tuesday he would “prefer not” to meet with Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. summit.

Trump, who on Friday announced another wave of economic sanctions on Iran, told reporters he supported the idea of building a coalition with other allied nations to address Iran’s latest provocations, before going on to tout the U.S.’s nuclear capabilities.

“Well, I always like a coalition,” Trump said. “So, we'll see what happens. Look, the United States is in a class by itself. We have the most powerful military in the world, by far. There's nobody close. As you know, we've spent tremendous and hopefully … we pray to God we never have to use it, but we've totally renovated and bought new nuclear.”

A senior administration official, speaking to reporters on Friday emphasized the administration’s push for a “collective response.”

“We welcome this opportunity to consult with a broad range of partners and allies on our collective response,” the official said. “It’s important to remember the attack on the Saudi infrastructure is really an attack on everyone who consumes their energy.”

Trump’s ‘bilat’ with Ukraine

White House officials on Friday said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be among the handful of world leaders Trump will hold bilateral talks with while at the United Nations.

Trump’s one-on-one talk with Zelensky comes as the president’s discussions with the recently elected Ukrainian leader have come under scrutiny amid news reports that the discussions were the source of a whistleblower complaint filed by a U.S. intelligence official last month who was reportedly concerned by the nature of the discussions.

The official who filed the complaint was alarmed by a “promise” Trump allegedly made to a foreign leader, according to a recent Washington Post report, citing officials familiar with the complaint. The Post and the New York Times have reported that the complaint involved Ukraine, but little else is known about the complaint which the acting Director of National Intelligence has refused to release to Congress as required by law.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the complaint involved an alleged request by Trump for Ukraine to investigate the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, with a Ukrainian gas company. The former vice president is the frontrunner among Democrats looking to challenge Trump in next year’s election.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-California) has threatened to sue to force the release of the documents, and has argued the Trump administration’s decision to not to release the complaint to lawmakers is “unprecedented.”

Asked about Trump’s agenda for the meeting with Zelensky, a senior administration official said Friday that the president “is going to focus on again congratulating President Zelensky on his election victory and the incredible energy and success that Zelensky has put forward in implementing reform and anti-corruption efforts.”

Trump’s New Hires

Trump’s arrival at the U.N. summit comes days after his newly appointed U.N. Ambassador, Kelly Knight Craft, officially assumed her role, and days after Trump named former hostage negotiator Robert C. O’Brien as his new national security adviser.

Craft, who previously served as Trump’s ambassador to Canada, was tapped by Trump to replace former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who stepped down last fall. Foreign policy experts note that Craft will likely not enjoy the same level of influence on U.S. foreign policy as Haley, who held the ambassador’s post as a cabinet-level position. Trump has since restructured the position so it no longer belongs to his cabinet.

Senate Democrats previously raised concerns about Craft’s lack of diplomatic experience during her Senate confirmation hearings, but the former Kentucky businesswoman and deep-pocketed Republican campaign donor repeatedly defended her credentials, saying her business acumen would prove an asset in the position.

Speaking to reporters at the U.N. on Wednesday, Craft said: “In a world marked by humanitarian crises and geopolitical challenges, strong American leadership is absolutely critical, and I intend to provide it.”

Mary Ellen O'Connell, an international law professor at the University of Notre Dame, said O’Brien, a seasoned diplomat who once was tapped to be a part of the U.S. delegation to the General Assembly in 2005, would bring a level of experience that could help Trump hold “a more constructive attitude toward the U.N.”

Since taking office the president has pulled the U.S. out of the U.N’s human rights council and withdrew the U.S. from the U.N.’s arms treaty.

“There are so many significant issues on the U, N. agenda this year … predicting what the Trump administration will do, however, is impossible given the president's leadership style and a new ambassador with little experience,” O’Connell said.