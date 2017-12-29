TODAY'S PAPER
Trump takes aim at U.S. Postal Service over package delivery rates

An employee packages a product at the Amazon

An employee packages a product at the Amazon Fulfillment center in Robbinsville Township, N.J. on Aug. 1, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Julio Cortez

By The Associated Press
PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump is criticizing the U.S. Postal Service, saying the agency is "losing many billions of dollars a year" and asking why it is "charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages."

Trump tweeted Friday that the post office "should be charging MUCH MORE!"

The post office has lost money for 11 straight years, mostly because of pension and health care costs. While online shopping has led to growth in its package-delivery business, that hasn't offset declines in first-class mail.

Federal regulators moved recently to allow bigger jumps to stamp prices beyond the rate of inflation, which could eventually increase companies' shipping rates.

Trump often criticizes Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.

