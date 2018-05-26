WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he would welcome to the White House a Mormon missionary released Saturday from Venezuela after he spent two years in jail in what the United States called an unlawful detention.

Trump invited Joshua Holt, 26, of Riverton, Utah, and his family to the White House after Holt’s expected arrival in Washington on a flight out of Venezuela. Holt was jailed on charges that he stockpiled weapons and grenades in public housing, but he never was given a trial.

“Good news about the release of the American hostage from Venezuela. Should be landing in D.C. this evening and be in the White House, with his family, at about 7:00 P.M. The great people of Utah will be very happy!” Trump tweeted. In a later tweet, Trump said, “Looking forward to seeing Joshua Holt this evening in the White House.”

Holt’s release comes a week after President Nicolás Maduro won re-election in what critics charged was a rigged election, and days after Maduro ordered the top American diplomat and his deputy expelled as “conspirators” against his government.

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) announced the release of Holt, who went to Venezuela to marry a woman he met online.

“Over the last two years I’ve worked with two Presidential administrations, countless diplomatic contacts, ambassadors from all over the world, a network of contacts in Venezuela and President Maduro himself,” Hatch said in a statement.

“I could not be more honored to be able to reunite Josh with his sweet, long-suffering family in Riverton,” Hatch said.

Venezuela held Holt and other U.S. citizens in the Helicoide political prison in Caracas, where inmates staged an uprising earlier this month. That prompted the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela to express concern that Holt and other Americans in the prison might be in danger.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I’ve been begging my government for two years. They say they’re doing things, but I’m still here,” Holt said on May 16 in a clandestine video posted to Facebook, one of several pleas to the U.S. government to free him, The Washington Post reported.

Details of the release and White House welcome will be released later Saturday, said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.