WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump pushed back Saturday on questions raised about his mental acuity and emotional state by a bombshell book — by declaring on Twitter that he is not only “really smart,” but his success shows he is “a very stable genius.”

Trump began his day at Camp David — where he is meeting with top Republican legislators on this year’s legislative priorities — by attacking author Michael Wolff and his book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” as “a really boring and untruthful book.”

In the book, Wolff said everyone around Trump questions not only his intelligence, but also whether he is beginning to lose his edge. When asked on the “Today Show” on Friday about those stories, Wolff said, “I will quote Steve Bannon: He’s lost it.”

White House officials and several journalists, including The New York Times White House reporter Maggie Haberman, have pointed out errors in the book, and articles have been written about Wolff’s exaggerations, some claiming that he made up stories.

But much of the book picks up on previous reporting and the president’s own tweets, speeches and statements that have raised questions about his focus.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Trump pointed to winning the presidency and his success in business and reality television as signs of his sharpness and abilities, and accused Democrats and the mainstream media of using a tactic they used against President Ronald Reagan.

“Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lap dogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.” he tweeted.

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star. . . .

“ . . . to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius . . . a very stable genius at that!”

Presidential historian Timothy Naftali, on CNN, said, “This shows the book has gotten under the president’s skin.”

Preceding that string of three tweets defending his intelligence, Trump personally attacked Wolff and Bannon, his former White House chief strategist and campaign chairman, a practice his White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders, has defended as his policy of always punching back against critics.

“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job,” Trump tweeted Friday night. “Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!”

Trump also took a shot at ABC investigative reporter Brian Ross, who is back on the job after a month’s suspension for an inaccurate report about the White House, and celebrated news that the African-American unemployment rate fell to 6.8 percent, its lowest rate in 45 years.

Trump did not mention the legislative agenda that will be the topic of discussion in meetings with cabinet members and top Republican lawmakers Saturday.

Among those topics are the Jan. 19 deadline for funding the government for the rest of the fiscal year, a budget deal to increase defense and domestic spending, and extending protections for immigrants brought here illegally as children.

Other topics include steps to take as the White House dismantles the Affordable Care Act, whether to go forward with the proposal by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) to rework Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, and the midterm elections.