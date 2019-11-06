TODAY'S PAPER
President Trump to attend NYC's Veterans Day Parade, group says

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to attend the New York City Veterans Day Parade, organizers for the event said on Wednesday.

United War Veterans Council chairman Douglas McGowan, in a statement posted on the group’s website, said Trump has accepted an invitation to kick off the annual parade that starts at 10:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony at Madison Square Park.

“On behalf of all the men and women who have served our nation, and who continue to serve, the United War Veterans Council is honored that our Commander in Chief, President Donald J. Trump, has agreed to join our 100th annual tribute,” McGowan said.  “This is a day when we put politics aside to focus on honoring our veterans, and to recommit ourselves as a community to provide them with the services they have earned, the services they deserve and, for many, the services they were denied.”

Trump’s appearance comes a day before he is expected to address the Economic Club of New York at the New York Midtown Hilton on Nov. 12, according to a White House official.

The White House has been tight-lipped about the president’s travel plans, but his is slated to attend the Alabama vs. LSU football game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday, before departing to New York City, according to a federal aviation advisory typically posted ahead of his travels aboard Air Force One.

