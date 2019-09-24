TODAY'S PAPER
Senate Republicans OK Trump's $5B wall request

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the InterContinental Barclay hotel during the United Nations General Assembly on Monday. Photo Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's Republican allies controlling the Senate are awarding him with his full $5 billion request to build about 200 miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border.

That's according to a Senate aide familiar with a $53 billion draft funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security.

It comes after Trump roiled Capitol Hill by transferring $6.1 billion from Pentagon accounts to get around lawmakers opposed to his border wall.

Trump won $1.4 billion earlier this year through the regular budget process. He almost immediately declared a national emergency that triggered his ability to conduct a recently announced $3.6 billion transfer from military base construction.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has criticized Trump's moves to fund the border fence.

The aide requested anonymity Tuesday because the legislation was not yet public.

By The Associated Press

