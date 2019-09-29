Whistleblower to testify 'very soon,' House chairman says 

WASHINGTON — The U.S. intelligence whistleblower whose complaint spurred an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump has reached an agreement to testify before the House Intelligence Committee “very soon,” said the panel’s chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) on Sunday.

"We are taking all the precautions we can to ... allow that testimony to go forward in a way that protects the whistleblower's identity," Schiff told ABC’s “This Week.”

Schiff’s interview came as Trump’s supporters — including personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and White House senior adviser Steven Miller — made the rounds of the Sunday political talk show circuit to defend Trump’s push to have Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the leading Democrat staging a 2020 challenge against Trump.

Congressional Democrats contend Trump’s request for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden, and his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings, was an illicit effort by Trump to use his office to influence the 2020 election with the aid of a foreign government. Trump’s request to Zelensky, in a July 25 phone call, came days after Trump ordered the suspension of $400 million in U.S. foreign aid to Ukraine.

Trump has argued publicly that his call was “perfect” and there was nothing improper about asking a foreign ally to investigate a political adversary against the backdrop of withheld aid.

On Sunday, Trump’s Republican allies repeated their long-standing claims that Trump is the victim of a “deep state” effort to remove him from office.

Miller, appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” compared the whistleblower’s Aug. 12 complaint, which was partially released on Thursday, to a “seven-page Nancy Drew novel” that “drips with condescension, righteous indignation and contempt for the president.”

Schiff, appearing on “This Week” said the committee would get “unfiltered testimony” from the whistleblower who first filed their complaint with Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for U.S. intelligence agencies. The complaint describes Trump’s July call with Zelensky and efforts by White House officials to “lock down” access to records of the call over concerns about the exchange.

"The president used that opportunity to try to coerce that leader to manufacture dirt on his opponent and interfere in our election. I can't imagine a series of facts more damning than that," Schiff told “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos.

Schiff, appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press” said that there will be a closed session hearing on Friday with the U.S. intelligence community’s inspector general to review what steps he took to corroborate the information in the complaint and what witnesses he spoke with.

Giuliani, who has come under scrutiny for meeting with high ranking Ukrainian officials on behalf of Trump, told ABC’s “This Week” his effort to open an investigation into Biden was “not about getting Joe Biden in trouble,” rather “this is about proving that Donald Trump was framed by the Democrats.”

Trump and Giuliani have accused Biden of forcing the removal of former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin to protect his son Hunter Biden from an investigation into Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company that Hunter Biden served on its board of directors. But current Ukrainian officials have said that Shokin was forced out because he stymied anti-corruption investigations, and noted that the investigation into Burisma centered on Ukraine’s Ministry of Ecology and predated Biden’s time on the board.

Ukraine’s top anti-corruption official, Nazar Kholodnitskiy, told a Kyiv radio station on Friday that the Bidens were not the subject of any investigation, according to The Associated Press.

Giuliani, when asked by CBS’s “Face the Nation” why he did not first turn to U.S. law enforcement agencies if he had concerns about the Bidens, Giuliani put the onus on unnamed Ukrainian sources who Giuliani said turned to him, and were “afraid” to reach out to what they perceived as an unreceptive FBI.

Asked if he would testify before Congress, Giuliani told “This Week”: “I have to be guided by my client. If he wants me to testify, I'll testify.”

Support for the impeachment inquiry was split along party lines on the Sunday talk shows, with Republicans questioning the identity of the whistleblower and Democrats lauding the whistleblower’s actions

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation” said Trump should have the ability to know the identity of the whistleblower and the unnamed White House officials cited in the complaint.

“Every American deserves the right to confront their accuser.” Graham said.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York), appearing on “Fox News Sunday” defended the call for an impeachment inquiry.

“The House is a separate and co-equal branch of government,” said Jeffries, who serves as chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. “We don’t work for this president, or any president, Democrat or Republican. We work for the American people. We have a constitutional responsibility to serve as a check and balance on the executive branch.”