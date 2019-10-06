Lawyer: 2nd Trump whistleblower spoke to inspector general

WASHINGTON — A second whistleblower has come forward to corroborate a U.S. intelligence whistleblower’s original complaint that has triggered an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, announced attorneys for the firm representing the pair of government officials on Sunday.

Attorney Mark Zaid told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that the second whistleblower has firsthand knowledge of the allegations laid out in the original whistleblower’s complaint. The initial August complaint described an effort by Trump to have Ukraine investigate Trump’s Democratic rivals against the backdrop of withheld U.S. military aid, but the complaint, filed to the inspector general for the U.S. intelligence agencies has come under fire by Trump and his supporters, who contend the complaint relies on information provided to the original whistleblower by White House officials rather than first hand accounts.

The second whistleblower has already spoken with Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the U.S. intelligence community, with their firsthand account, Zaid told Stephanopoulos.

Andrew P. Bakaj, a former CIA analyst on the legal team representing the pair of whistleblowers, confirmed his firm’s representation of the second whistleblower in a Sunday tweet that came after Stephanopoulos disclosed news of the second whistleblower on ABC’s “This Week.”

"I can confirm that my firm and my team represent multiple whistleblowers in connection to the underlying August 12, 2019, disclosure to the Intelligence Community Inspector General," Bakaj said on Twitter.

The original complaint centered on Trump’s communication with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In a July 25 call with Zelensky, after the duo discussed U.S. military aid to Ukraine, Trump called on the newly elected leader for a “favor,” that included investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who previously sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was in office.

Ukraine’s current prosecutor has said there is no current investigation into the Bidens and has said there are no allegations of wrongdoing by the Bidens.

Trump has defended the call as “perfect” as congressional Democrats have argued the request was an illicit effort to involve a foreign government in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.