TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
SEARCH
44° Good Morning
NewsNation

Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration

President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn

President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington D.C., after returning from Texas on Tuesday. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, just before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, to begin his post-presidential life in Florida.

He will be sent off with a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because Trump's plans have not been formally announced. Officials are considering an elaborate event that would have the feel of a state visit, with a red carpet, color guard, military band and 21-gun salute all being discussed.

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration — an historical break with tradition — after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimize Biden’s presidency. Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Trump will leave Washington two weeks after he incited a violent insurrection, with his supporters storming the Capitol building in an attempt to halt the peaceful transition of power.

Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides as he mulls his future.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

New York Democratic leaders spoke at a news New York Democrats call for Trump to resign or face impeachment
House Democrats plan to introduce articles of impeachment Long Islanders on whether President Trump should remain in office
On Thursday, retired congressman Peter King blamed President 'This is all on him,' King says of Trump after Capitol assault
Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential Biden win confirmed after pro-Trump mob storms U.S. Capitol
Still upset over the riots at the U.S. Long Islanders upset over the unrest at the Capitol
Protesters loyal to Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol LIers react after Trump protesters breach security at U.S. Capitol
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search