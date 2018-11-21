TODAY'S PAPER
Trump says he might attend White House Correspondents Dinner

Presidents traditionally attend the dinner, but Trump has skipped it for two straight years.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before leaving the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 20, to travel to Florida, where he will spend Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago. Photo Credit: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is suggesting he might attend next year’s White House Correspondents Dinner now that the event is no longer featuring a comedian.

Trump tweeted Tuesday night: “So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian. Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go?”

The White House Correspondents’ Association announced Monday that Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Chernow would address its annual dinner next year following the pushback over Wolf’s sharply anti-Trump performance last time.

Presidents traditionally attend the dinner, but Trump has skipped it for two straight years.

