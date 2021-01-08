TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
NewsNation

President Trump won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Nov. 4, 2020. Credit: AFP via Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday he won’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Jan. 20. He will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successors inauguration.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump tweeted.

Trump offered no clues for how he would spend his final hours in office. Biden will become president at noon on Jan. 20 regardless of Trump’s plans.

On Thursday, Trump delivered a video statement admitting his presidency would soon end — though he declined to mention Biden by name or explicitly state he had lost.

"A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20," Trump said in the video.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

A last-minute standoff between Congress and President Donald Unemployment benefits at a standstill
President-elect Joe Biden announced key members of his Biden announces key members of foreign policy and national security team
President-elect Joe Biden spoke at a press conference Biden on keeping Affordable Care Act intact
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris speak
Newsday's Faith Jessie sat down with Newsday's team Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win historic race for the White House
Newsday's Steve Langford spoke to Long Islanders on Long Islanders react to Biden's win
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search