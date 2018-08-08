TODAY'S PAPER
Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars

Facebook says it has taken down four pages belonging to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for violating its hate speech and bullying policies. 

"Infowars" host Alex Jones at Travis County Courthouse

"Infowars" host Alex Jones at Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, on April 17, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Tamir Kalifa

By The Associated Press
LONDON — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is defending his company's decision not to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his "Infowars" show.

Dorsey's remarks, in a series of tweets late Tuesday, came after other tech companies removed Jones' content for violating hate speech policies.

Dorsey said Twitter didn't suspend Jones or "Infowars" because "he hasn't violated our rules. We'll enforce if he does."

He added that the company would "hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account." He said he wanted Twitter to avoid taking "one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term."

Dorsey was responding after Facebook, Apple, YouTube and Spotify took down material over the past week published by Jones, raising pressure on Twitter to do the same.

By The Associated Press

