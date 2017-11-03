This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 70° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 70° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

U.S. report contradicts Trump team: Warming mostly man-made

The coal-fired Plant Scherer, one of the nation's

The coal-fired Plant Scherer, one of the nation's top carbon dioxide emitters, stands in the distance in Juliette, Ga., Saturday, June, 3, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Branden Camp

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WASHINGTON - A massive U.S. report concludes the evidence of global warming is stronger than ever and that more than 90 percent of it has been caused by humans.

The conclusion contradicts a favorite talking point of senior members of the Trump administration.

A 477-page report released Friday said it's "extremely likely" — meaning with 95 to 100 percent certainty — that global warming is man-made, mostly from carbon dioxide through the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt have said carbon dioxide isn't the primary contributor to global warming.

Since 1900, the report says Earth has warmed by 1.8 degrees (1 degree Celsius) and seas have risen by 8 inches. Heat waves, downpours and wildfires have become frequent.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

Dusk light fades behind the warmly illuminated royal See stunning images from around the world
The eight people killed when a rental truck Eight bike path victims remembered at NYC vigil
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?
Destruction caused by Hurricane Maria close to Roberto Damage from Hurricane Maria to Puerto Rico, St. Martin
Police say the home of Los Angeles Dodgers Home of Dodgers' Puig burglarized during World Series
A billion-dollar spacecraft burns up; NASA says goodbye